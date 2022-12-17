Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 168.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

