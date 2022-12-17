Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 354,184 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.18 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

