Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 354,184 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

