Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 394,758 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,758 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

