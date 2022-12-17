Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 818,163 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.