Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 427,284 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 427,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.