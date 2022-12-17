Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

