Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,969,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

