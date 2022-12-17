Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,078 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 341,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Yelp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Yelp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE YELP opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $900,290. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.