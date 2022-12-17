Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,805 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

NYSE BCC opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

