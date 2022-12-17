Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.