Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 288.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $16,915,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 314.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.01. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

