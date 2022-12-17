Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,474 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Revolve Group Company Profile

NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

