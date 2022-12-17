Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CFG opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

