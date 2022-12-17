Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.69 and its 200-day moving average is $241.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

