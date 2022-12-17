Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.02 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

