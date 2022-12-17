Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.85 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Down 2.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.