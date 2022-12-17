Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.82 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6,221.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

