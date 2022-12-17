Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.89 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity

AGCO Stock Performance

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.