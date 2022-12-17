Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.99 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $451.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.