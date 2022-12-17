Federated Hermes Inc. Has $25.02 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $55.50 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.