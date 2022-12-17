Federated Hermes Inc. Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,289 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,253,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $142.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.74. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.