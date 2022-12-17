Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.52 Million Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.22 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.