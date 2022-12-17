Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 39.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 128.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 10.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $71.53 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

