Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $21,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

