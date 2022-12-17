Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

