Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,878 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

