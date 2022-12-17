Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.87.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $344.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.