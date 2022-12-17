Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

