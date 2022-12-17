Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $112.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

