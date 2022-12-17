Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526,240 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 99,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,060 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

