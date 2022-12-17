Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

