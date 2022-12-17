Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 222,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

