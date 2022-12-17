Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 158,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

