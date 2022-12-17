Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $23.08 Million Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $141,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

