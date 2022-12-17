Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 100,988 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,988 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sanofi

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

