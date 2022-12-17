Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 250,222 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $5,150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

