Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 32,360 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

