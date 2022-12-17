Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,819,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DocuSign

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.