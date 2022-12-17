Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 907.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

HLI stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

