Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,466,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

BlackLine Company Profile



BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

