Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.4 %

PKI opened at $137.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.