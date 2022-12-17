Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 188,631 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,631 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

