Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,224 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $19,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

