Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,741 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

