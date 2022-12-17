Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,698 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.73 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

