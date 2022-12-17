Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 34,605 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

