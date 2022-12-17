Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 385 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BlackLine by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlackLine by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $68.63 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

