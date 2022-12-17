Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 461,456 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.62 and a beta of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 30,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

