Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 723,017 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $25,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

About Pure Storage

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 715.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.